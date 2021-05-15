Healthy Learning Lunch-“Understanding the World of Orthopedics and Your Options”

Want to understand the world of orthopedics and your options?

Home Instead Senior Care is holding a special “Healthy Living Lunch” program from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27th.

Memorial Hospital’s Orthopedics Surgeon, Dr. Christine Stairs, Orthopedics Program Director MSN and RN, Suzanne Burgess, and Orthopedics Navigator MSN and RN, Tami Hawkins, will discuss “Understanding the World of Orthopaedics and Your Options.”

This FREE program welcomes the public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

This program is brought to you in partnership with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Home Instead Senior Center and Shiloh United Methodist Church. Door prize and lunch are included. Complimentary lunch will be courtesy of Emerald Place and Summit Home Care. Prize drawing courtesy of WillowDale Village.

This presentation will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1971 State Road 56 in Jasper. This event is presented free of charge. All CDC guidelines regarding Social Distancing will be implemented.

To pre-register for the “Understanding the World of Orthopedics and Your Options,” please call Rachelle Beckman at 812-482-3311 by Monday, May 24, 2021.