Holiday Drive-in opening for the season this weekend

The Holiday Drive-in is opening for the season this weekend!
To celebrate, the theatre will have two screens set up from Friday, May 7th, through Sunday, May 9th.
Screen 1 will show Tom and Jerry (PG) at 7:45 and Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) at 9:25.
Screen 2 will show Mortal Kombat ® at 7:45 and The Little Things ® at 9:35.
The box offices open at 6:30 pm on Friday and at 7 pm on Saturday.
Adult tickets are $10.
Tickets for children under 12 years old are $5.
Screen 1 viewers can listen to the show on 88.1 FM and Screen 2 viewers can listen at 88.7 FM.
Face masks are requested, but not required.
Social distancing should be practiced inside the concession stand.
For more information, visit holidaydrivein.com.
