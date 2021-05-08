Holiday World offering early access to season pass holders

Holiday World and Splashin Safari season pass holders are getting an early taste of summer this weekend.

The amusement park is giving pass holders early access on May 8th and 9th.

The park does not officially open to the public until May 15th.

Splashin’ Safari will open for the season on May 21.

Although park officials don’t know what their exact face-covering policy will be for the season, they are encouraging guests to keep their masks handy.

Guests will no longer use the inLine Reservation System to reserve rides.

In addition to free parking, free sunscreen, free soft drinks, free wi-fi, guests can also expect the return of free hand Santa-tizer.

For more information, visit holidayworld.com.