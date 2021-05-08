Holland Town Board meets for monthly meeting

The Holland Town Board covered a wide range of topics during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The Board heard a presentation by Huntingburg Fire Fighter John Smith about the importance of having a volunteer fire department.

After this, the Holland Chief Chamber presented the budget from the Holland Fire Department.

The board then heard from Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock, and Dubois County Council member, Becky Beckman, about new options being considered for future voting. Two ideas being discussed are voting centers and roaming voting centers. A newly formed board is looking at different options and will have their first meeting later this month.

After this, board members voted to advertise a newly amended Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance. It is scheduled for adoption at the Board June 9th meeting.

Board members also announced this year’s town clean-up days: May 15th and May 16th. This is for Holland residents only. You must show a paid “sewer” bill.

Towards the end of the meeting, the board announced they will begin hydrant flushing in town next Monday, May 10th. This will continue for about two weeks, depending on the weather. The water will be safe to drink during this time. If you notice any discoloration, run the cold water tap for five minutes, or until it clears.