Hoosiers 12-15 years old now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Teenagers in Indiana are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hoosiers between 12 and 15 years old can sign up and receive the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent beginning at 8 am Thursday.

Out of the three vaccines currently offered to residents in Indiana, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that is currently approved for use for individuals less than 18 years old.

To see which clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, or to make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted.

An adult must accompany a child between the ages of 12 and 15 to the appointment. Parental consent is required for minors.