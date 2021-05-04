Hoosiers Can Get Help With Sending Kids to Preschool Thanks To Grant

Hoosiers with preschool age children can now apply for grants for free pre-k education.

Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School learning is now accepting On My Way Pre-K applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

In order to be eligible for the On My Way Pre-K voucher, the child must be four years old by August 1st, plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year, live in household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level, and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training, or searching for employment.

A limited number of vouchers will be available for children who will be four years old by August 1st and live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR

A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

Once the family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search approved providers at ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.

For more information, and to apply, visit OnMyWayPreK.org.