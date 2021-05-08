Huntingburg man arrested after trying to evade police

Try to evade the police and they’ll find you soon enough.

Friday evening, A Jasper police officer attempted a traffic stop at 12th and Jackson, but the driver tried to evade the officer and was eventually stopped at 13th and Dewey.

Upon investigation, the driver was identified as 28-year-old, Alan Bleemel, Jr. of Huntingburg and it was determined that Bleemel was driving with a suspended license and was operating a vehicle with a false and fictitious plate.

Bleemel was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle which is a level 6 felony, driving with a suspended license, a false and fictitious plate and failure to use a turn signal.

Alan Bleemel was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.