Huntingburg woman arrested after driving with BAC twice the legal limit

A Huntingburg woman is facing charges after causing a crash in Jasper.

Police responded to a crash at the 1st Avenue and US 231 intersection on Friday afternoon.

35-year-old Sara Brown was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

After investigating and field sobriety testing, Brown was transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test.

This revealed that Brown’s BAC at the time of the crash was .16%.

Due to Brown having a juvenile in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash, she was charged with an enhanced felony charge.

Brown was arrested for OWI with a passenger under 18 old, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of OWI endangerment, OWI over .15, and OWI

She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and has since been released.