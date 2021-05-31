A Huntingburg woman is facing charges after causing a crash in Jasper.
Police responded to a crash at the 1st Avenue and US 231 intersection on Friday afternoon.
35-year-old Sara Brown was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
After investigating and field sobriety testing, Brown was transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test.
This revealed that Brown’s BAC at the time of the crash was .16%.
Due to Brown having a juvenile in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash, she was charged with an enhanced felony charge.
Brown was arrested for OWI with a passenger under 18 old, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of OWI endangerment, OWI over .15, and OWI
She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and has since been released.
Be the first to comment on "Huntingburg woman arrested after driving with BAC twice the legal limit"