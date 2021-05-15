Indiana Conservation Officers to host recruiting event (Pike County)

Have you ever dreamed about becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 7 is holding a recruiting event on Monday, May 24th.

The event will begin at 6:30 pm at their district headquarters located at 2310 East State Road 364 in Winslow.

The event will cover critical portions of the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including preparing for the written exam and core values training, as well as preparing for the physical agility testing requirements.

Participation in the recruiting event does not guarantee you a position but should provide insight into the competitive hiring process.

To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.

District 7 includes Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

Questions regarding the District 7 recruiting events should be directed to Cpl. Joe Haywood at (812)-890-6604.