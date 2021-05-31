Indiana DNR to hold ‘Free Fishing Days’ this weekend

Something fishy is happening at public waters throughout the state this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ next round of free fishing days is June 5th and 6th.

On free fishing days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish at the state’s public waters.

All other rules, such as seasons, bag, and size limits apply.

Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing.

To learn more about free fishing days, visit in.gov/dnr.