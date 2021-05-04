Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Announce Build, Learn, and Grow Initiative

50,000 scholarships are now available to help connect Hoosier children from working families to high-quality early education and out-of-school programs.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced the Build, Learn, and Grow initiative this week.

Hoosier families working in essential industries with qualifying incomes can receive scholarships for each child age 12 and younger towards their early care and education, summer learning, or out-of-school care.

Scholarships run from May through October and will cover 80% of the early care and education program’s tuition.

To see if you qualify, and for more information, visit BuildLearnGrow.com.