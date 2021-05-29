Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch praises Vincennes University for Adaptability

The future of work and the world is changing at lightning speed, and Vincennes University is changing with it. With the development of new programs, scholarships, and training opportunities, VU (a 4-year and 2-year university) is modeling the importance of adaptability, innovation, and technological advancements.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch pointed to the significant role Vincennes University plays in training the future workforce.

“We’re looking to the future, and we want to have a workforce that is going to be able to participate in the industries of the future, and that’s going to take a college degree,” Crouch said. “VU also offers training programs and industry partnerships for those who choose to enter the workforce without a degree.”

Residential Opportunity Scholarship Along with teaching the skills needed to land a high-paying in-demand career, university leadership spearheaded thethat allows students to save up to $10,000 by living on campus and earning high marks in coursework.

“A lot of students probably choose not to go on to higher education because of the cost,” Crouch said. “I think the incentive of $5,000 every year for two years can make the difference in a student returning or not or entering college or not.”

Other important happenings that will continue to propel VU students forward include:

received an $8 million grant in March from Lilly Endowment Inc. A Center for Applied Robotics and Automation is also in VU’s future. The Universitythrough the competitive Phase 3 of its initiative, Charting the Future of Indiana’s Colleges and Universities. VU is creating the Center for Applied Robotics and Automation and will build a talent pipeline for “Industry 4.0” in advanced automation and collaborative robots, or cobots.

College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics The University provides strong STEM programs and education through thein the state-of-the-art Updike Hall with its smart technology classrooms and modern laboratories. VU also offers engineering programs that transfer directly to Purdue University.

first university to collaborate with Amazon VU is theto launch the Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship (MRA) program that upskills selected applicants through a combination of immersive classroom learning, hands-on instruction, and on-the-job learning.

Cummins Technician Apprentice Program Advanced Internship in Manufacturing Advanced Manufacturing Technician Central Indiana Southern Indiana VU continues to be at the forefront of work-based learning by providing alternative pathways to career success with numerous earn and learn opportunities, including the(TAP), the(AIM) program in Lafayette, and the(AMT) program. The AMT program focuses on creating “global best” skilled worker talent to meet the needs of a rapidly growing sector. The program is nationally recognized and is an industry-driven partnership between VU and Indiana manufacturers, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana and ThyssenKrupp Presta North America, with chapters inand. The program blends classroom and lab instruction with on-site paid working experience.

Military Education Program Veterans Support Services As a designated military-friendly university, VU is committed to supporting the military community and veterans. Since 1987, VU’s(MEP) has provided educational opportunities to active duty personnel, reservists, guard members, veterans, and military dependents. The University offers on-site instruction and advising services at numerous sites throughout the country along with an administrative office on the Vincennes Campus.assists veterans, dependents, National Guard/Reserve, and active duty students in obtaining their educational benefits.

“Vincennes University plays an extremely important role not just in attracting high school students and preparing them for the future, but in attracting veterans to Indiana and preparing them for their future and their next career,” Crouch said.

“Vincennes University is a gem. The University is a true asset for the state of Indiana because of what VU can do.”

Vincennes University Senior Director of External Relations Sarah Fortune says, “When they zig we zag. VU students and graduates such as myself have an edge thanks to the University’s willingness to pivot and provide the support and resources needed to gain a competitive advantage that sets VU students and graduates apart in the job market and workplace.”