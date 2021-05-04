Indiana State Fair Returns this Summer

The Indiana State Fair is back on after a one-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s state fair will take place from Friday, July 30th to Sunday, August 22nd at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

The fair is also adding a weekend to the front end of their schedule and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays weekly.

The fair will dedicate this year’s theme to celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.

State Fair officials have been actively working with the Indiana State Department of health as planning continues in the coming months.

The Fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun, wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, free entertainment, and much more.

Stay tuned for new spectacular experiences at the 2021 State Fair.