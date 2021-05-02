James Kenneth House “Jim”, 78 of Huntingburg, IN passed on , 2021, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, IN.

He was born on , 2021, to James Elmer House and Alice Loraine (Collins) House in Alton, IN.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Louise (Mitchell) House, and a brother Harry Eugene House.

He is survived by his children Mark (Clara) House, Peggy (Randy) Simmons, and Brenda (Glen) Melton; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings; Harold (Delila) House, and Alice (George) Miller.

The funeral service will be , 2021, at 10:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home with visitation at 9:00 am.

Visitation will be , 2021, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.

Bro. Randy Simmons will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

