James Kenneth House “Jim”, 78 of Huntingburg, IN passed on April 30, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, IN.
He was born on March 28, 2021, to James Elmer House and Alice Loraine (Collins) House in Alton, IN.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Louise (Mitchell) House, and a brother Harry Eugene House.
He is survived by his children Mark (Clara) House, Peggy (Randy) Simmons, and Brenda (Glen) Melton; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings; Harold (Delila) House, and Alice (George) Miller.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home with visitation at 9:00 am.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.
Bro. Randy Simmons will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.
