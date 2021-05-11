89-year-old James Stillman “Junior” Hobbs, Jr. of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home in Huntingburg.

He was born October 30, 1931, in Derby, Indiana, to James Stillman Hobbs, Sr. and Susie Marie (Harlen) Hobbs. He married the love of his life, Ollie L. Terry, on December 3, 1960, in Tell City, Indiana. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Junior was employed by Southern Railway for 38 years; was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Holland American Legion Post #343 and Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366; and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and hunting for ginseng, yellow root and mushrooms.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Rust; three siblings, Deloris Sullivan, Carol Jean Naugle and Charles O. Hobbs; two sons-in-law, Mark Rust and Jeff Reinhart; and two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Curt.

He is survived by his wife, Ollie L. Hobbs of Huntingburg; two daughters, Karen Reinhart and Donna (Daniel) Gunselman both of Holland; two sons, James Stillman “Jim” (Delana) Hobbs III of Ferdinand and William “Bill” Loper of Florida; by 16 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for James “Junior” Hobbs will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Oakhill Cemetery near Birdseye. Rev. David Chinn will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the funeral. Memorial contributions can be made to a veterans’ organization of your choosing.