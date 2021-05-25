69-year-old Janet M. Miller, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Janet was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 13, 1952, to William and Viola (Voegerl) Berg. She married Clarence A. Miller on September 27, 1969, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2007.

She retired from Kimball Electronics, where she had worked for 32 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and attending their sporting events.

Surviving are two children, Sherry (Randy) Foster, Jasper, IN, Chad (Dana) Miller, Owensboro, KY, five grandchildren, Kelsey, Laine, Haley, Cody, and Chanda, six great grandchildren, Kinley, Carli, Caden, Avery, Kylie, and Myla, four sisters, Mary “Toots” (Dave) Dodson, Jasper, IN, Barbara Bohne, St. Anthony, IN, Deb (Chuck) Cleveland, Tallahassee, FL, Cindy (Roger) Strawser, Jasper, IN, and two brothers, Jeff (Ann) Berg, and Tom (Anne) Berg, both of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two infant sisters, Sandra and Phyllis Berg, one brother, Timothy Berg, and one brother-in-law, Jim Bohne.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janet M. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Mary Help of Christians Cemetery in Mariah Hill, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis Center or to a favorite charity.