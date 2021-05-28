Jasper and Huntingburg Municipal swimming pools to open Saturday

After a rough summer last year, many Hoosiers are ready to dip their toes into normalcy. And swimming pools are ready to help you take that step this weekend!

The Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool opens for the summer at 12 noon on Saturday, May 29th!

Pool hours are from 12 noon to 7 pm daily. Twilight swim will start on June 2nd and be held on Wednesdays from 8 to 10 pm.

Family season coupon books with 20 passes will be available at the ticket booth for $50.

General admission into the pool is $4 and children under 4 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool is located at 1405 Bartley Street in Jasper.

The pool is also offering swimming lessons this summer. To learn more about this year’s schedule and prices, visit jasperindiana.gov or call (812)-482-1789.

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool and Splash Park are also reopening at 12 noon on Saturday, May 29th!

The pool and park are located at 1st and Cherry Streets in Huntingburg.

Pool hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00– 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 12:00 – 5:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Daily admission is $4 per person. Children ages 4 and under are free. Coupon booklets containing 20 tickets may be purchased for $50.

The splash park is available at the price of pool admission during pool hours.

Admission to the splash park is free to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Swimming lessons will be offered throughout the summer. The cost is $50 per session, per person for City residents and $60 per session per person for non-City residents.

Sign-ups will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning, Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m. Swim lessons can be scheduled by calling the Pool Front Desk at (812) 683-5600.