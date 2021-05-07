Jasper Chamber of Commerce and Memorial Hospital to sponsor public health screenings

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is helping residents take control of their health in a few months.

The chamber is teaming up with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to sponsor public health screenings on Wednesday, July 7th, from 5:45 to 8:30 am at the Memorial Southside Office.

Screenings include: Height & Weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), Waist Circumference, Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Triglycerides, Cholesterol Ratio; Blood Pressure; Blood Glucose; Chemistry Panel lab test, and Tobacco status, needle draw (venipuncture) is used to obtain blood for Cholesterol and Chemistry tests. An optional PSA screening (blood test) will also be available to men 50 and older or those at a high risk for prostate cancer. An optional TSH, an optional CBC, and an optional A1C blood tests and an optional colon cancer take-home screening kit will also be available. Colon screening is recommended annually for adults 50 and older.

A 12 hour fast is required before the screening. However, you can still drink water and take prescribed medications.

Basic Screening: $39 PSA blood test: $20 (optional blood draw for men) Colon Cancer detection kits: $8 (optional) CBC: $12.50 (optional blood draw) TSH: $12.50 (optional blood draw) A1C: $20.00 (optional blood draw)

Participants will be able to pick up their results between 8 and 10 am at Memorial Southside Office on Monday, July 26th.

Each screening will last about 20 minutes.

If you are unable to attend the results sessions, your results will be mailed to the address you provide at the screening.

For more information, and to register, visit mhhcc.org/JasperChamberSummer2021 and click on “Register for this event.”