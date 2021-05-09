A Jasper man is behind bars after allegedly strangling his wife.
Police were called to a Jasper home early Sunday morning and found that 32-year-old James Shaw battered his wife in front of minors.
Shaw has been charged with felony counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with the reporting of a crime.
He is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper man arrested after allegedly strangling his wife"