Jasper man arrested after allegedly strangling his wife

A Jasper man is behind bars after allegedly strangling his wife.

Police were called to a Jasper home early Sunday morning and found that 32-year-old James Shaw battered his wife in front of minors.

Shaw has been charged with felony counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with the reporting of a crime.

He is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center.