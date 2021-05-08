Jasper man arrested for child molesting

A Jasper man was placed under arrest after an investigation into a sexual abuse allegation of an underage victim.
30-year-old Joshua Govea of Jasper was arrested for child molestation after Jasper Police began investigating the incident involving Govea and a 14-year-old.
Joshua Govea is charged with a felony count of child molestation and was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center. The investigation began on Tuesday, May 4th.
