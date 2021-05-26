Jasper man arrested for public intoxication

A Jasper man is behind bars for public intoxication.

Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male destroying property at 4164 Pinehurst Drive at 1:30 am Wednesday.

Once on the scene, police found 37-year-old Demetrius Greer walking in the roadway and severely intoxicated.

He was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.