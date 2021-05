The Jasper Parks Department is reminding residents about a few things before the summer gets into full swing.

Parking in the grass areas of the Jasper Youth Sports Complex is not allowed.

Pets are also not allowed.

If in need of assistance to a field or your car, you can call the concession stand at (812)-481-1202 for a ride.

The Jasper Youth Sports Complex is located on the South West side of Jasper.