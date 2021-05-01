Jasper Police Department to do monthly tornado siren test

Posted By: Ann Powell May 1, 2021

If you hear sirens this afternoon in Jasper, there is no need to worry.

The Jasper Police Department is conducting their monthly test of the city Tornado Sirens at 4 pm today.

Again, no severe weather is in the forecast. This is only a test.

Be the first to comment on "Jasper Police Department to do monthly tornado siren test"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*