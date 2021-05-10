Jasper Water Department continues spring hydrant flushing program

Jasper residents are being reminded to use caution when doing laundry.

The Jasper Water Department is continuing its spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program this week.

Flushing hours are typically from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

This will last for the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink during this time. Customers are asked to use caution when doing laundry because clothes could become discolored.

If you experience any cloudy or discolored water, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until it clears.