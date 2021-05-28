JFK Pool in Tell City to remain closed due to renovation delays

The JFK Pool in Tell City will not be opening this year due to unforeseen circumstances and delays in the renovation timeline.

The planned improvements include ADA updates, extensive pool house renovations, and a new splash pad.

The City is currently working on the design and re-bidding of the projects in an effort to get the work completed this year.

It might be possible to open the splash pad late this summer.

Updates on renovation progress will be posted on the City of Tell City Facebook page.