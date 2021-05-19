71-year-old John Jacob Alles, of Duff, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at home.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 19, 1949, to James and Mary Ann (Schuetter) Alles. He married Susan Mehringer on June 19, 1977, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2018.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

John was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He worked at Jasper Engines and Transmissions for over 35 years. He then worked at Jasper Wal-Mart for almost 15 years.

He enjoyed spending time on his small farm, where he did various activities, including riding horses, fishing, and gardening.

Surviving are one son, Josh (Liz) Alles, Evansville, IN, one grandson, Carter Alles, and three sisters, Deb (David) Dunstone, Kalamazoo, MI, Barb Alles, Indianapolis, IN, Martha “Mert” (Tom) Bayer, Green Bay, WI.

Preceding him in death are his wife and his parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John Jacob Alles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in Mayo Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.