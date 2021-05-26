Juvenile survives jet ski explosion

A teenager is lucky to be alive after her jet ski suddenly exploded on Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old girl was starting up her jet ski at Lynnville Park in Warrick County when it suddenly exploded, throwing her into the water.

The girl was pulled out of the water by 16-year-old Harrison Raisor of Evansville, who witnessed the explosion from the shore.

She was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for serious back injuries.

Indiana Conservation officers say that she was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the sudden explosion is still under investigation.

Responding agencies included Warrick County EMS, Lynnville Fire, Elberfeld Fire, and St. Vincent StatFlight.