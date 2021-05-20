66-year-old Kathy Darlene Schneider, of Birdseye, passed away on Thursday, May 13th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born May 6, 1955 in Massachusetts to Raleigh and Pauline (Howe) Cummins. She married Andrew Schneider on December 31, 1995 in Birdseye.

He preceded her in death on March 28, 2017. Kathy enjoyed collecting cookie jars and music boxes. She loved her dog Chloe dearly.

Kathy is survived by two sons, Mark (Vicky) Schneider of Georgetown and Jay (Jennifer) Schneider of St. Anthony; one daughter, Angie (Tom) Gogel of Bretzville; a brother, Bill (Myra) Cummins of Birdseye; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, both parents and a brother, Raleigh Cummins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.