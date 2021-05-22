Local Conservation Officers Recognized

A memorial ceremony was held this week to remember fallen Indiana Conservation Officers and recognize current officers for their excellence while serving the state of Indiana and its citizens.

After the memorial ceremony, the division recognized individual officers for their outstanding service. Local officers recognized included:

District 7 Officer Jon Watkins was recognized as the Boating Enforcement Officer of the Year. Watkins was a leader in enforcement of boating-while-intoxicated cases across the state.

Officer Jim Schreck of District 8 was honored with a Life Saving Award for his heroic response to a shooting that occurred outside the entrance of O’Bannon Woods State Park.

District 5 Officer Matt Landis, assigned to Sullivan County, was selected as the James D. Pitzer Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year.

Indiana Conservation Officers are law enforcement officers for the DNR, and the DNR Division of Law Enforcement is the oldest Indiana state law enforcement agency. A total of 214 conservation officers serve the state.