Local counties and communities receive millions in grants for road improvements

Several Southern Indiana communities are receiving millions to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

Bicknell received $687,505.87

Dale received $450,736.87

Daviess County received $100,846.50

Dubois County received $628,114.89

Ferdinand received $281,232.43

Gibson County received $1 million

Grandview received $28,926.37

Knox County received $1 million

Martin County received $997,626.75

Mitchell received $87,705.00

Odon received $147,900.00

Orange County received $999,057.90

Oreleans received $113,468.10

Perry County received $1 million

Petersburg received $134,954.16

Pike County received $276,757.39

Princeton received $96,206.12

Troy received $35,137.50

Vincennes received $302,386.49

Warrick County received $350,675.98

Washington County received $1 million

Winslow received $104,170.48

The grant program was established by the General Assembly in 2016 and aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks, and improve Indiana’s roads and villages.

Since it was put into place, the program has awarded over $930 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.