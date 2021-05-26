Local high school students to graduate this weekend

Local high schools are set to end what’s been a uniquely challenging school year on a high note with area seniors set to dawn their caps and gowns this weekend for graduation.

The Jasper High School Class of 2021 is comprised of 266 seniors and will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28th, at 6:30 pm at the high school gymnasium. Valedictorians and Salutatorians will be announced later this week following the conclusion of finals.

Southridge High School will also hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28th at 7 pm with 100 seniors walking in the class of 2021. This year’s class is led by Valedictorians Taylor Denning, Corey Peters, and Gabby Werner with Salutatorian Shayla Reyes. The ceremony is set to take place at Raider Field on Friday, May 28th, weather permitting.

Forest Park High Schools will graduate 79 seniors this year. The class Valedictorian is Molly Lusk and the Salutatorian is Victoria Fetter. Forest Park’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 29th at 2 pm at the high school.

The Northeast Dubois High School Graduation ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Saturday, May 29th. Northeast Dubois will graduate a senior class of 62 seniors. Valedictorians and Salutatorians are still pending final exams.

Congratulations to all our area seniors and best of luck in your future endeavors.