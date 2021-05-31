Local Right to Life Groups’ Banquet Book Ad Sales underway

The Local Right to Life Groups’ Banquet Book Ad Sales is now underway.

If you would like to put in an ad for your business or a Memorial Ad for a loved one, contact Louis Kavanaugh at (812)-486-3658.

The cost is $50 for a full page and they will work with you to put the ad together.

Banquet Books are available at the Banquet and electronically on their website at daviesscountyrtl.com

The Banquet this year is October 14 at the Simon J. Graber Building.