Local school recognized for STEM curriculum

A local school is getting recognized for its STEM curriculum.

Loogootee Elementary is one of 13 schools newly certified leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

This brings Indiana’s total number of STEM Certified Schools to over 100 statewide.

The Stem Certified Schools program was created in 2015 and recognizes schools focused on a commitment to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom.

This group of schools exemplifies a highly non-traditional approach to education, employing a great deal of inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, integration into humanities and related arts, and out-of-school STEM activities.

Each of these schools had to complete a rigorous application and review process. This is repeated every five years to remain certified.