Loogootee man arrested after admitting to having thousands child pornography images

A Loogootee man is behind bars after admitting to having a quarter million child pornography images.

Police arrested 73-year-old Timothy Guy while doing a home check last week.

Guy was on home detention for a previous possession of child pornography conviction.

During the home check, officers found numerous child pornography images that had been printed out, over 800 DVD’s, at least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other electronic devices suspected of containing child pornography.

Guy admitted to having nearly a quarter-million images of child pornography, having stolen ammunition from a Crane naval base, and illegal pieces of ivory.

Troopers and Crane Naval Base personnel conducted another search of the home on May 5th and seized a large amount of suspected stolen government ammunition pieces of ivory and electronic storage devices.

Guy is currently being charged with three counts of level 5 felony possession of child pornography.

More charges are possible and the case is still under investigation.