Loogootee man wins CA$H 5 Jackpot

A Loogootee man has hit the jackpot.

61-year-old Dwight Crane won the $788,500 CA$H 5 Jackpot last Friday.

Crane is a postman and decided to purchase the ticket after an exhausting day on the job.

“I had such a long day and if it weren’t for the CA$H 5 jackpot being so high, I don’t know if I would have gone in and bought a ticket,” he says.

While he had some downtime the following day at work, he decided to check the winning numbers from the May 6 CA$H 5 draw.

When looking at the numbers on his phone, he thought, “My mind must be playing tricks on me,” Crane says. “I probably refreshed the screen and checked my numbers 10 times.”

Crane then remembered that he had the Hoosier Lottery App on his phone and decided to scan his ticket.

“Once I saw the big, green ‘Congratulations’ message, I couldn’t believe it!” Crane immediately told his nearest co-worker. She was elated and offered some sound advice, “Don’t lose your ticket!”

Crane decided to claim his jackpot prize right away.

He plans to use the winnings to fix up his 125-year-old farmhouse.

The retail outlet that sold the winning CA$H 5 ticket for the May 6 drawing is Chuckles Food Mart #3 located at 509 W. Broadway in Loogootee.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.