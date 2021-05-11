Loogootee woman facing neglect charges after placing children in trunk of car

A Loogootee woman is facing neglect charges after putting her children in the trunk of a car.

32-year-old Sierra Hudson was arrested last month after a month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Hudson reportedly traveled to South Carolina with her three children and a friend over spring break in late March.

When leaving her home in Loogootee, Hudson reportedly put her 7-year-old daughter in the trunk and did not let her out until Tennessee.

Hudson then allegedly placed her 12-year-old son in the trunk when leaving South Carolina and did not let him out until they returned home in Loogootee.

Troopers conducted a welfare check on the children in late April and determined that Hudson had left to go the store early in the morning while the kids were sleeping.

When the children woke up and discovered that she was gone, they became scared and contacted another family member.

Hudson was arrested without further incident.

While being booked into Jail, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found on Hudson’s person.

Hudson is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent- confinement, three counts of neglect of a dependent, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of paraphernalia.