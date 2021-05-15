78-year-old Loretta “Rita” (House) Eddleman, of Marengo, IN passed away on , 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born to Willard House and Rosa (Eddleman) House on , 1943 in Marengo, IN.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 48 years, Donald Eddleman, and her sister Wanda Jones.

She is survived by her children; Donald (Rita) Eddleman, David (Kimberly) Eddleman, and Christine (Aaron) Arnold, grandchildren; Tony (Christy) Eddleman, Andrew Eddleman, Brian (Emille) Smith, Chelsea (Blaine) Wiseman, and Johnathon Arnold, great grandchildren Ty Smith and Clay Wiseman and her sisters Vivian Engelman and Coletta Spencer.

Rita first and foremost was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was highly active in the Marengo and Crawford County Communities. She was a long-time member of the Marengo Christian Church, a continually active member of the Alumni Committee for Marengo, in which she authored 2 books for the Alumni Committee. Rita was also very committed to the Historical Society, Veteran’s Association and the Proctor House Committee. To say the least Rita was a driving force in our community.

Funeral service will be , 2021 at 11:00 am at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Visitation will be , 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at Batman Ridge Cemetery in Milltown, IN.

Dillman-Green Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rita Eddleman.