Louisville woman killed in crash in Warrick County

A Louisville woman was killed in a crash in a construction zone in Warrick County last week.

The crash that happened on I-64 near between the Lynnville and Holland exists Friday evening.

Police say the driver of a box truck was traveling east in the right line on I-64 and approaching a construction zone where the left lane was closed.

52-year-old Leah McMillen of Louisville, Kentucky was driving eastbound in the left lane and approaching the orange barrels where the construction zone began. When trying to pass the truck before the lane ended, McMillen hit the left side of the truck, causing the driver to lose control.

McMillen then drove off the road, hit a tree, overturned, and stopped in a ditch with a foot of standing water.

She was pronounced dead of the scene.

The box truck driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.