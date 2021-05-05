Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Crawford County

A high-speed chase in Crawford County landed one man behind bars this week.

Police noticed a Blue 2007 Chevrolet reportedly stolen from Floyd County while investigating a possible burglary in English on Wednesday morning.

While approaching the car, the driver, 29-year-old Anthony Rainbolt, put the car in gear and struck an unoccupied Indiana State Police car while fleeing the scene.

Rainbolt continued speeding onto I-64, reaching speeds of 104 miles per hour.

After running over stop sticks set out by police, Rainbolt continued fleeing for a short distance before crashing off the roadway.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash.

While investigating, police learned that Rainbolt was also wanted on an active warrant out of Floyd County for failing to appear on the original charge of illegally carrying a handgun.

State Police have not revealed if charges were filed in the pursuit.

