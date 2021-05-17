Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Southern Indiana

A man in connection to a large number of catalytic converter thefts in Southern Indiana was arrested over the weekend.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it was a team effort between several law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Paoli Police, Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Washington, and Dubois County Sheriff’s Offices.

Several other suspects have been identified and more charges and arrests are expected soon.

More information, including suspect identities, will be released once those arrests have been made and charges have been filed.