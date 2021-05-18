Man injured in three-vehicle accident in Jasper

One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident on the south side of Jasper on Tuesday morning.

90-year-old Ray Stilwell of Petersburg was driving south on Hoffman Road and approaching the US 231 intersection across from Pizza Hut.

Stilwell stopped before passing through the intersection but failed to see that 16-year-old Jaden Schuetter of Huntingburg was already passing through the intersection, crashing into the passenger side.

This pushed Schuetter into the vehicle behind him, causing him to crash into the front of 47-year-old April Foll of Velpen.

Stilwell complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

No other injuries were reported.

Stilwell’s 2011 Cadillac and Foll’s 2021 Toyota Tacoma were totaled.

Schuetter’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado suffered $2,000 in damages.