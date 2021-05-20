78-year-old Marjorie A. “Margie” Mohr, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Margie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 30, 1942, to Anthony and Ardella (Mehringer) Wehr. She married John Mohr on December 30, 1960, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Margie was a homemaker and was also a dedicated babysitter for 25 years.

She enjoyed quilting and cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, John Mohr, Ferdinand, IN, three children, Kevin Mohr, Ferdinand, IN, Karen (Larry) Ward, Dale, IN, Kris (Dennis) Adams, Ferdinand, IN, two step grandchildren, Brittany and Lindsay Adams, two step great grandchildren, Ethan and Maverick, and one brother, Allen (Kim) Wehr, formerly of Danville, IN.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, Janet Pfaff and Sue Brown.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Jason Throop will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.