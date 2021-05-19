55-year-old Mark William Altmeyer has passed away at his home in Bleialf, Germany.

Mark was a graduate of Southridge High School. Served in the Air force as a security officer.

Moved to Germany and became a citizen and a Curator of WW11 artifacts for Military Museums here and overseas.

He also for many played the role of the American St. Nick. In honor of the WW11 soldier who did the same.

Bringing smiles to Hundreds of children. He will now be with mom and dad. Loved ones missing him. 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, 1 sister, and his life partner.

A day of celebration will be held on the 22 of May at 11 at Southside park.