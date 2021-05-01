Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces Stephanie Atwood-Purcell as Next DAISY Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Stephanie Atwood-Purcell, RN!

She serves as a clinical assistant and long-term nurse navigator. Atwood-Purcell has been described as one who finds ways of connecting with patients that are truly astounding. She cares and the patients recognize that from the moment they interact with her. She also takes a personal interest in her co-caregivers, making sure they are successful.

Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Atwood-Purcell as part of our caregiver family! For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Jessica Werne in Human Resources at 812-996-0514.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.