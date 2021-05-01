Memorial Hospital Announces Scholarship Recipients

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center recently announced the recipients of scholarships:

The first of two recipients of the Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,250 was awarded to Krystal Greener, the daughter of Larry and Janell Greener. Krystal is a 2012 graduate of Pike Central High School and plans to major in nursing at Vincennes University.

The second Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,250 was awarded to Abigail Ruxer, the daughter of Todd and Angie Ruxer. Abigail is a senior at Heritage Hills High School and plans to major in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

The following recipients received scholarships that are funded by grants from the Dubois County Community Foundation:

St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship in the amount of $925 was awarded to Robyn Deno, the daughter of Jason and Rene Deno. Robyn is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to major in nursing at Vincennes University – Jasper.

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to Alexa Hopf, daughter of Kristina and the late Stanley Hopf. Alexa graduated from Jasper High School in 2018 and is currently majoring in nursing at the University of Evansville.

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,700 was awarded to Lindsey Mehringer. Lindsey is the daughter of Gary and Brenda Mehringer. Lindsey graduated from Jasper High School in 2018 and is pursuing a nursing degree at Indiana University.

The first of two recipients for the Mabel L. Kuebler Endowment Scholarship in the amount of $1,800 was awarded to Emma Gray, the daughter of Bo Gray and Summer Smith. Emma is a senior at Forest Park High School and plans to major in nursing at IUPUI.

The second recipient of the Mabel L. Kuebler Endowment Scholarship in the amount of $1,800 was awarded to Claire Wendholt, daughter of Alan and Gail Wendholt. Claire graduated from Forest Park High School in 2020 and is currently majoring in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Sue Strange and Amy Todd Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 for four years was awarded to Kallin Trambaugh, the daughter of Kyle Trambaugh and Sarah Mullen. Kallin is a senior at Barr-Reeve High School and plans to major in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Tom and Sue Strange & Amy and Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 for four years were awarded to Mallory Berry, the daughter of Robert and Treshia Berry. Mallory is a 2019 graduate of Loogootee High School and is currently majoring in diagnostic medical sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.

_______________________________________________________________

Memorial Hospital Foundation also awarded six scholarships to students from counties in the Memorial Hospital service areas:

The Daviess County recipient in the amount of $1,000 is Katie Wagler. Katie is a senior at Barr-Reeve High School and plans to major in occupational therapy at the University of Southern Indiana. She is the daughter of Merlin and Phillis Wagler.

The Dubois County recipient in the amount of $1,000 is Victoria Fetter. Victoria is a senior at Forest Park High School and plans to major in social work at the University of Southern Indiana. She is the daughter of Ron and Tina Fetter.

The Martin County recipient in the amount of $1,000 is Hadliegh Scott, the daughter of Howard and Marci Grogan. Hadliegh is a senior at Shoals High School and plans to major in medical imaging technology at Indiana University – South Bend.

The Pike County recipient in the amount of $1,000 is Karsyn Pipes, daughter of David and Lori Pipes. Karsyn is a 2020 graduate of Pike Central High School and is currently majoring in nursing at Western Kentucky University.

The Spencer County recipient in the amount of $1,000 is Emily Patmore, daughter of Jodi Patmore. Emily is a senior at Heritage Hills High School and plans to attend Butler University to major in health sciences.

_____________________________________________________________

The following scholarship was given in conjunction with the Health Occupation Science of America (HOSA) program.

Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Grant in the amount of $1,000 was awarded to Hannah Barnett, the daughter of Timothy and Christine Barnett. Hannah is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to major in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.