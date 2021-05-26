Memorial Hospital Revises COVID-19 Visitation Policy

Memorial Hospital and Health Care has revised its visitation policy to the following. These take effect immediately.

Hospitalized and Emergency Department patients will be able to receive two adults (age 18 or older) visitors per patient room (exceptions are noted below). These visitors must continue to register and screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, wear masks that cover their mouth and nose, and check-in at the nurses’ station. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, and any additional visitors must remain outside the hospital. Cleaning of hands frequently and practicing social distancing while in the hospital are encouraged. Additional visitation will be allowed for end-of-life situations. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Previous visitor restrictions will remain in effect for patients in isolation, Skilled Caring Center, Inpatient Rehab Center, and Behavioral Health Services. Please inquire about restrictions within these departments.

Patients in Women and Infant Services (OB) may have one support person and one additional visitor. These must be the same two individuals for the duration of the patient’s stay. Sibling visitation for newborn patients only is daily from 4 – 6 p.m. Children older than two years of age are asked to wear face coverings while walking to and from the patient’s room. Children are asked to remain in the patient room and not be in other areas of the hospital.

Patients going to any of our outpatient clinics, lab, radiology, oncology, etc. should come to their appointments alone, and anyone older than two years of age should wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. Exceptions include patients who cannot tolerate a mask can use a tissue to cover the mouth and nose. Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent/legal guardian, and patients needing physical or mental assistance may have someone with them. Patients of the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center are allowed two visitors for the initial consultation and educational sessions.

The decision to revise visitation for patients was made due to the encouraging reduction of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the region. Hospitals have returned to normal operations, and with continued masking, social distancing, and the hospitals’ specialized infection prevention efforts, patients can safely receive additional comfort and care from loved ones.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and visitor restrictions, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhhcc.org.