Nearly $10 Million in Grants Available to Develop Teachers in ‘STEM’ Subjects

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund grants through . The grants are awarded to Indiana organizations and colleges to support programs that recruit, prepare, place and retain educators in schools with teacher shortages in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas.

“We are continuing our focus on increasing the number of high-quality STEM teachers in Hoosier schools,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Our hope with these grants is to bolster the overall quality of STEM instruction in Indiana and advance student interest in STEM fields.”

The full grant application and budget worksheet are available on the Commission’s website.

To be eligible for the grant, organizations must present programs that result in individuals becoming licensed or trained to teach science, technology, engineering, or math in Indiana public K-12 schools. Individuals receiving program support through this grant must seek employment in an eligible Indiana public school.

The state has invested over $28 million in STEM teacher recruitment and supported over 1,500 new educators in high-demand STEM fields since the program’s inception in 2015. Recipients will be announced in .