NOTICE: Public Meeting to be held on May 6, 2021 for County-wide Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan

Dubois County is hosting its first public meeting for the County-Wide bike and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The cities of Jasper, Huntingburg, and other communities within the county are developing a master plan to address bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the county.

This plan will identify short and long-term priorities for implementation, and make policy recommendations for communities within the county to work on together.

The public is asked to participate in the planning process by filling out a community survey. This will assess walking and biking trail conditions in Dubois County, and help to identify county-wide destinations and connections.

The first public meeting will be held on Thursday, May 6th, from 5 to 7 pm in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper.

The meeting will be in an open-house format with exhibits and opportunities for the public to provide input on the developing plan.

There will be a short overview presentation at 5:30 pm.

The planning process will run through the end of June 2021.

For more information about the project or to take the public survey, please visit our project website at https://tswdesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/dubois-county.