Odon Couple Arrested For Trespass After Being Banned from Airport

An Odon couple face multiple charges after an odd incident at the Daviess County Airport near Washington Monday and Evansville Airport on Tuesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged, Jonathon and Lauren Miller with child neglect and trespassing charges.

Vanderburgh County deputies said they were alerted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department that Jonathon and Lauren Miller, of Odon, were heading to Tri-State Aero in Evansville. The couple had been at the Daviess County Airport on Monday and demanded someone fly them to Key West. According to Daviess County deputies, Jonathon went onto the tarmac and jumped on a moving plane. Vanderburgh County Deputies said they got to Tri-State Aero as the Millers were parking. They had previously been banned from Tri-State Aero.

Deputies said three children and three other people were also in their van. When asked who the three people were, deputies said Jonathon told them he just met them and wanted to take them on vacation with his family.

Deputies said Lauren told them they went to Tri-State Aero to meet a pilot to fly them to Florida. Police say Jonathon admitted he and Lauren had smoked drugs the day before. Child services released the children to family in Daviess County, Indiana.