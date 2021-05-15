Online purchase of Hoosier National Forest trail use permits now available

Visitors ages 17 and older, who wish to ride a bike or horse on the Hoosier National Forest are required to have a trail use permit. Visitors may now purchase trail use permits for day or annual use online at Recreation.gov, via a mobile device at the site, or in advance.

This new public service provides additional payment options for those required to have a trail use permit. With the electronic payment option, mobile transactions may now take place on-site, if cell service is available, or in advance, if service is unavailable. Mobile coverage at sites varies widely, so purchasing in advance can eliminate on-site coverage issues. A transaction receipt can be printed and carried or the visitor can have it available on their mobile device. There are four steps for electronic permit purchase:

Scan the QR code or visit Recreation.gov/activitypass/hoosier-trails Select your pass type (daily or annual) and enter your information, including the dates you’re visiting. Be sure to include your license plate. Check out using your recreation.gov username and password. Enter your payment details and complete the transaction.

After the transaction is complete, the visitor will receive an email with their digital permit receipt, which must be printed and carried or be available on their mobile device when visiting. Trail Use Permits are still available via traditional methods of payment, such as cash, check or credit card, at Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City, and at local vendors.

For any issues with electronic payments, contact Recreation.gov. For site-specific recreation information, visit https://fs.usda.gov/hoosier or contact your local Forest Service office. Our offices are serving the public remotely and are available by phone at 866-302-4173.